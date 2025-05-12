What If The Chicago Bulls win the NBA Draft Lottery?
The Chicago Bulls are just along for the ride on the treadmill of mediocrity. They are consistently good enough to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but no where near contention status. Yet, they are not even in a spot as an organization to make and avoid the first round.
This constant treading water has led the Bulls to pick in the middle of the lottery for a few years. They have collected a few young pieces along the way but still miss a hallmark prospect.
The Bulls traded defensive-ace Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey as the win-now Thunder got a pivotal piece to its championship chase and the Bulls got an interesting developmental point guard.
Giddey came on strong last year in the Windy City, playing a role more suited for his skillset, and is in line for a massive payday this summer.
Along with the former No. 6 pick, the Bulls roster boasts Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis and Patrick Williams as young/capable of being long-term pieces on this roster.
Currently, the Bulls sit with the 12th odds in the NBA Draft Lottery just hours before the ping pong balls toss out the results on Monday evening.
Chicago has an 8% chance of landing in the top four of the NBA Draft with a slim 1.7% chance at landing the grand prize.
If the Bulls did net Cooper Flagg, the team would have a go-to scorer and played that not only can drive the bus but has a skillset that compliments most of the Chicago core. For as good as he is offensively, he is sharp defensively to raise that end of the Bulls squad as well.
This would wake up the Bulls from the zombie slumber it has found the organization in.