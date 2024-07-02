What Paul George's Arrival Means for Jared McCain and the 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up two new pieces last week on draft night.
Out of Duke, Jared McCain was selected in the 16th slot, leaving UCLA's Adem Bona to be taken with the 41st selection. As of now, the 76ers only have 10 players contracted outside of its two-way contracts, leaving plenty of room for Darryl Morey to shake things up in free agency with Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Kyle Lowry all in unresricted free agency.
On July 1, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the former L.A. Clipper and nine-time All-Star Paul George agreed to a four-year, $212 million max deal with the 76ers. Rounding out the 76ers starting five, including Tyrese Maxey signing a shiny new deal, Philadelphia's lineup is now much more formidable with George working as a creator along the perimeter.
For McCain, this doesn't affect the 6-foot-2 guard's role too drastically, as he'll most likely come off the bench working as a playmaking, dynamic sharpshooter and could mesh very well alongside George. Overall, with the players currently rostered, the team does lack size in the backcourt in their respective guard roles, having reportedly signed Eric Gordon to fill their two position at 6-foot-3 with Maxey standing 6-foot-2.
Things are shaping up to look like McCain will have a relatively significant role in his first season in the league, seemingly ready to work as an offensive initiator and in a combo guard role backing up Tyrese Maxey and Eric Gordon, should that end up being their starting two guard.
McCain's pairing with George will be one that's highly beneficial for his development, as learning from the seasoned veteran will allow him to build confidence behind his game.
