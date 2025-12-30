76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 30
The Philadelphia 76ers are fading again. They’ve lost three straight games, including two as favorites to the Nets and Bulls. Philadelphia is now 16-14 on the season and 7-6 on the road.
The Memphis Grizzlies have also been up and down as of late. They’re coming off a road loss in Washington as favorites, though, and are looking to get back on track at home.
The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -1.5 (-102)
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -115
- Grizzlies: -105
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, TSN
- 76ers record: 16-14
- Grizzlies record: 15-17
76ers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – out
- Jock Landale – questionable
- Jahmai Mashack – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper – questionable
76ers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
Joel Embiid is among a few players questionable for tonight’s matchup, but if he does play, don’t expect a ton of assists.
The Grizzlies allow the sixth-fewest assists to centers at 4.2 per game, and Embiid rarely goes above this number. The big man has been held to three assists or fewer in nine of 13 games so far this season, including six of his last seven.
Embiid is averaging just 2.8 assists per game this season, down from his career average of 3.6.
76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been up and down this season, so it makes sense that this line keeps moving back and forth at -1.5 for each side. It does seem like the 76ers have settled as slight road favorites, which is good news for Philadelphia.
The Sixers have tended to win and cover the spread when favored this season. They’re 9-6 against the spread on the road, including 5-1 as road favorites.
Philadelphia has tended to right the ship after a few losses this season. That should be the case once again tonight in Memphis.
Pick: 76ers -1.5 (-102)
