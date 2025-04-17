What's Next for Chicago after Bulls Season Comes to an end Against Miami
The Chicago Bulls season has come to an end following a 109-90 loss against the Miami Heat in the second Eastern Conference Play-In game of 2025.
With the win, Miami advances to play Atlanta for the No. 8 seed in the East.
After a strong push late in the year helped Chicago reach the postseason again, the Bulls 2024-25 campaign is now over. Now, the offseason begins for general manager Marc Eversley and company, who have a few solid pieces to build around.
In his first year with the franchise, 22-year-old Josh Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range on four attempts per game.
Alongside Giddey, 25-year-old Coby White had the best season of his career, tallying 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc on nearly eight attempts per game.
Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis also showed flashes in his first NBA season, giving an indication that the 20-year-old could be another solid young piece next to Giddey and White.
Around the aforementioned players, though, Chicago needs to add more young talent to fully embrace the team's transition from its previous unit to the future of the organization. Other young players like Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry also saw significant minutes in the Play-In, but the Bulls likely need to move on from older pieces like Nikola Vucevic to truly move to the next version of the team.
This summer, Chicago will have an easy opportunity to add to its up-and-coming roster in the NBA Draft, where the team should have a selection in the late lottery. There are multiple players on the board in that range who could help the team, but a recent mock draft from Draft Digest saw the Bulls select South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 13 overall pick.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Murray-Boyles was one of the SEC's top players in 2024-25, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore.
The talented forward still needs to improve as a perimeter shooter, but has the defensive skill set to make an impact early in his NBA career. Murray-Boyles will be 20-years-old during his rookie season, potentially giving the Bulls another piece to add to the team's young core.
