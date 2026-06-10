Which Big Men Are Flying Under the Radar Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and there are a number of teams across the NBA who are looking to improve their roster before the 2026-27 season.

This year's draft class is lauded as a talented group, with plenty of prospects who could make an early impact at the next level.

Most of the projected top-10 picks in the 2026 draft are guards and wing players, meaning a number of valuable big men should be available in the back half of the first round and throughout the second round.

While there are a few names who have garnered plenty of attention, there are still multiple talented frontcourt players who are flying under the radar.

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Miller's college career included two seasons at Florida State and a year at Florida Atlantic before the former four-star recruit finished his career at Cincinnati.

With the Bearcats, Miller averaged 13 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 19.2% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Miller measured 6-foot-10-and-a-half without shoes, recording a 7-foot-1-and-three-quarters wingspan while weighing 208 pounds. The veteran also notched the third-fastest time in the shuttle run and performed well in scrimmages.

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

After two seasons at Michigan, Reed finished his college career with two seasons at Connecticut.

In 2026, the Reed helped the Huskies to a national championship appearance with a stellar performance in the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior, the former four-star recruit averaged 14.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field.

At the combine, Reed measured 6-foot-9-and-three-quarters with a 7-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 263 pounds. Across six March Madness games in 2026, Reed tallied four double-doubles and averaged 19.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

After three years at Arizona, Veesaar spent the final season of his college career at North Carolina.

At UNC, Veesaar averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.8% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.

Veesaar was among the five tallest players at the NBA Combine, measuring 6-foot-11-and-a-quarter without shoes while recording a 7-foot-2 wingspan and weighing 227 pounds.

The former four-star recruit's size and ability to space the floor could make him an intriguing target for teams in the 2026 draft.