Which NBA Rookie has the Best Chance to Make 200 Threes?
Throughout NBA history, only one rookie has ever made 200 or more threes in their rookie season. This player was Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray back in 2022-23 when he made 206 buckets from beyond the arc. That means each one of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time, from Steph Curry to Ray Allen, fell short of this mark.
However, in the current state of the NBA, with more skilled shooters around the league and a greater emphasis on the shot than ever, rookies are able to make a run at this accomplishment every season. In fact, four of the six rookie seasons with the most made three-pointers have come in the 2020s decade.
This year, many sharpshooting first-year players across the league could earn the playing time and shot volume to convert 200+ threes in their own right. In particular, these three rookie stand out as the most likely candidates to do just so.
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Fourth Overall Pick
2024-25 College Three-Point Shooting Stats (Duke):
2.2 3PM/G, 5.3 3PA/G, 40.6 3P%
It goes without saying that Knueppel is a fantastic three-point shooter, and with the expected responsibility he'll receive as the fourth overall pick, he will be able to get plenty of attempts up. Further, he joins a Hornets squad led by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who are both sharpshooting playmakers in their own right.
As a result, Knueppel will likely be the beneficiary of many catch-and-shoot opportunities, which he has proved to be excellent at converting. Both in the halfcourt and in transition, opposing defenses will have to mark a number of potent shooters in Charlotte's lineup, which bodes well for Knueppel's chances of getting loose and making a run at 200+ threes made.
Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards
Sixth Overall Pick
2024-25 College Three-Point Shooting Stats (Texas):
2.7 3PM/G, 6.8 3PA/G, 39.7 3P%
Johnson is similar to Knueppel in that his three-point mastery will immediately be met with high opportunity as the sixth overall pick. As more of a ball handler, however, Johnson could scale his usage up as an on-ball creator. This lends way for Johnson to hoist his fair share of pull-up tries, as he did a year ago fro the Longhorns.
Johnson has proved that, even on a diet consisting of contested looks and deep tries, he can remain an efficient three-point shooter. If he's able to carry over this level of efficiency to his projected role for Washington, the 6-foot-5 guard could very well join Murray as the second rookie in the 200+ threes made club.
Walter Clayton Jr., Utah Jazz
Eighteenth Overall Pick
2024-25 College Three-Point Shooting Stats (Florida):
3.0 3PM/G, 7.8 3PA/G, 38.6 3P%
While not a lottery pick like Knueppel and Johnson, Clayton Jr. still projects as a big part of Utah's guard rotation. As a 22-year-old point guard coming off a decorated career, he'll be called upon to leverage his downhill creation and lethal pull-up three-point shooting to share ball-handling duties with Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George.
Clayton's calling card is his three-point shooting, so he should be expected to get up plenty of attempts in his role for the Jazz. The former Final Four Most Outstanding Player showed the basketball world last year that even when he scales up to a higher volume and difficulty of long-distance tries, he can convert them at a high rate. Going off that, he's certainly in play to join the elusive 200+ threes made club.