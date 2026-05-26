Report: North Carolina Commit Matt Able Withdraws from 2026 NBA Draft

Time is dwindling for NCAA prospects to make their final decisions about remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Collegiate players who have declared for the draft have until 11:59 p.m. on May 27 to withdraw from this year's class. The draft, which is set for June 23, has already seen a few expected withdrawals.

Prospects like Rueben Chinyelu, Jacob Cofie, Aiden Tobiason, Elliot Cadeau, John Blackwell and Acaden Lewis have all announced their return to school, with a few more players likely to follow suit before the deadline.

On Tuesday, May 26, another prospect joined the group, as former NC State guard and North Carolina commit Matt Able revealed that he will also return to school, according to a report from Marc Spears.

Former North Carolina State guard Matt Able will be taking his talents to play for North Carolina at Chapel Hill for new head coach Michael Malone, his representation Life Sports Agency told Andscape. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds as freshman last season pic.twitter.com/KBJZvxpBkc — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 26, 2026

Following his freshman season with the Wolfpack, Able declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal, where he committed to play for former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone at North Carolina.

Able averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in his first NCAA campaign, shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

A former five-star recruit, Able was rated the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 6 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Like the other prospects who have announecd their returns to college basketball, the rising sophomore's decision doesn't come as a surprise. Able showed impressive flashes during his freshman year and could certainly be an impactful player at the next level, but will likely benefit from another year developing his game in college.

At the combine, the new Tar Heels' guard measured 6-foot-3 and three quarters of an inch and recorded a 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch wingspan while weighing 195 pounds.

With solid measurements, a strong sophomore campaign could secure Able's spot in the first round of the 2027 class.

At UNC, Able joins Neoklis Avdalas, who could also be a 2027 NBA Draft prospect with a strong season after joining the Tar Heels from Virginia Tech. In addition to Avdalas and Able, North Carolina also added prized recruits Maximo Adams and Sayon Keita to assemble an impressive roster heading into 2026-27.

Alongside a slew of other talented players, there should be plenty of eyes on the Tar Heels in the upcoming college basketball season. Heading into a 2027 class that is slated to be less talented than the 2026 group, Able could develop into a premier prospect.