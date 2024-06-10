Why Carlton Carrington Could be a Breakout Star as a Rookie
Carlton "Bub" Carrington, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who played for Pittsburgh last season, announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft after initially saying he would be foregoing the pros in order to play another collegiate season.
When a player finds himself mocked in the first round of any draft, it can be tough to turn down the money that comes with playing in the NBA. Especially for a player like Carrington, who has a legitimate chance to be one of the stars of this draft class with his ability to shoot off the bounce and create for teammates.
On the year, he put up 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Though he didn't have elite shooting numbers, just 41.2% from the field and 32.1% from three, he finished the year strong, with three of his last five games consisting of over 20 points and over 50% from the field.
He likes to pull up off the bounce and shoot the three, especially in transition. Though his 3-point percentages leave a lot to be desired, it's important to note that a decent amount of these shots were very difficult – whether it be off-the-bounce attempts or contested takes, Carrington needs to reel in his shot selection in order to be effective in a reduced role at the next level.
Scoring isn't the only attraction with Carrington, though; he is a legitimate distributor, averaging 4.1 dimes to 1.9 turnovers per game. For a freshman lead initiator with a usage rate of 23%, having an assist rate of 24% is really impressive – especially when compared to his turnover rate of 13%.
Even though the shooting numbers do cause some alarm bells to go off, there is simply too much upside with a 6-foot-4 guard with handles and can truly run an offense.
Some destinations that make sense for Carrington are the Miami Heat (Pick 15), New Orleans (Pick 17), and Toronto (Pick 19).
