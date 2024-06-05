Why Ron Holland is a Top-Five Player in 2024 NBA Draft
Despite having some struggles in the NBA G League, forward Ron Holland is still a player that has a top-three ceiling in this draft class and one that deserves to be considered for a top-five pick.
A dynamic athlete with serious motor, what Holland lacks in size (6-foot-6), he makes up for in tenacity and aggressiveness on the floor, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game as an 18-year-old against grown men who are not only physically stronger and more mature, but also taller.
Boards vary widely on where they have Holland – he's been placed as low as late lottery and as high as second overall. Splitting the difference here doesn't do Holland justice either, as he has more upside than a mid-lottery player in this draft.
Holland's role at the next level is that of a combo forward. Though he isn't as tall as an average power forward, or even maybe an average small forward, again, his style of play overcomes his flaws in this department. He's incredibly physical and competitive.
His relentless style lends itself to a slashing role when playing the three as well. With his speed, he can attack the basket off the bounce, and though his shooting was pretty poor when playing with Ignite, he may be able to improve over time.
Even if he doesn't improve significantly as a shooter -- though he will have to improve some -- the general idea still works, though he will be relegated to a role that focuses more on cutting and offensive rebounding.
If he is to improve his shooting, however, Holland has superstar upside. Though he shot a very poor 24% from the three3point line, the idea that he can improve is not foreign. His shot will require some re-working, but if it develops to the point he can be at least a fairly reliable corner-three shooter, his entire offensive game will open up.
In summation, his athleticism, mentality, and physicality translate to a player with a higher floor than some think, as well as an undeniable ceiling. Should Holland maximize the opportunities given, he can be the best player in this class.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.