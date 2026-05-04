Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards suffered a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets, and he was originally expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Now, it appears Edwards could return earlier than expected in the first round against the San Antonio Spurs.

The All-NBA guard is listed as questionable for Game on Monday night, though a recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that it's more likely that Edwards returns for Game 3 in Minnesota.

"There has been growing optimism that Edwards could return to the lineup in the coming week," ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote. "Team sources indicated to ESPN's Shams Charania that the initial target was as early as Games 3 or 4, but Edwards appears to be accelerating that estimate."

If Edwards were to play in Game 1 on Monday, it would likely shift the odds for this matchup in a big way. The Wolves are currently 13.5-point underdogs against the Spurs, as oddsmakers clearly expected Edwards to sit out this game.

The star guard had a 55-point game against San Antonio earlier this season, and he finished the regular season averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Wolves were able to win Game 4 and Game 6 against Denver with Edwards banged up, but the Spurs are an even tougher task on Monday, especially is Ayo Dosunmu (calf, questionable) also sits.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Timberwolves in the prop market in Game 1 with Ant's status up in the air.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props column why Jaden McDaniels could have an expanded role in Game 1:

Jaden McDaniels OVER 17.5 Points (-101)

Jaden McDaniels stepped up in a big way for the Timberwolves in Game 6 against Denver, scoring 32 points to lead the Wolves to a series win.

With both Edwards and Dosunmu questionable for Game 1, I expect a pretty big workload for McDaniels on the offensive end, something he’s shown that he can handle. The veteran forward is averaging 17.8 points per game in this postseason, shooting 49.4 percent from the field. He’s struggled from 3 (2-for-18), but McDaniels shot 41.2 percent from deep in the regular season.

So, he could be due for some positive regression in this second-round series.

Ultimately, this prop just comes down to a usage game. The Wolves need someone outside of Julius Randle to create offense, and McDaniels took 25 shots in Game 6 against Denver with Edwards and Dosunmu sidelined. If he’s anywhere near that workload in Game 1, he should easily clear this line.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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