Wizards’ Decision Will Cause Domino Effect at 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery is officially over, and teams now know where they’re drafting, and are preparing accordingly for the transformational two-night event.

For the first time since John Wall’s selection at the 2010 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards will be picking first, grabbing the No. 1 pick ahead of the Jazz, Grizzlies and Bulls.

Washington has been rebuilding for a few seasons now, having grabbed Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson, though consistently alluded by the true, No. 1-level talent. Now, they’ll have their choice between four: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

The class has largely been billed as a three-man race, though North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson seems to have pushed himself near the top tier with two-way upside. Still, for most of the cycle, all of Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer have grappled on different fronts.

Cam Boozer has a faster pro lane agility time than Caleb Wilson https://t.co/QJXHWcc3cd pic.twitter.com/EbWySPn02y — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) May 12, 2026

That’s made a recent shift over the last month all the more interesting, as Dybantsa has seemingly taken over the mantel of the likely No. 1 pick. With the Wizards having grabbed the top pick, many have already penciled him in as the first player to hear his name called.

Both Peterson and Boozer, though, should have a legitimate shot as well.

Peterson’s case lies in his pre-Kansas athleticism, which when paired with his Jayhawk shot-making could create a superstar-level combo guard. Boozer was only the most statistically dominant 18-year-old to ever grace college basketball, and would create a truly fearsome front-court duo alongside Alex Sarr.

Dybantsa, as a fluid, 6-foot-9 wing with premier scoring ability, could very well be the pick. No matter who the Wizards take, it’s sure to cause a domino effect.

The Jazz sit at No. 2, with their choice of three of the top-four prospects. It feels like that they’ll go with whoever the Wizards don’t take between Dybantsa and Peterson. The Grizzlies at No. 3 are likely to be eying Boozer, though him usupring any of the top-two spots would still send an elite prospect their way.

Barring a Celtics-level trade down, the Wizards will be the ones kicking things off. Each team is going to have their top choice and prospects, but will be left at the mercy of the team above, aside from Washington.

All teams are likely to keep things close to the vest as the cycle wears on, with players currently undergoing the NBA Draft combine.