NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Mark Sears
Player Info
Mark Sears
Guard | Alabama
Height: 6'1” | Weight: 185 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 22.27
Prospect Profile
Despite being an undersized guard who lacks elite athleticism, Sears was one of the more productive college players in the country last season. He’s a crafty player with tremendous talent who has the ability make an impact at the next level.
When it comes to being a facilitator, few were better than Sears last season. When the offense needed him to be a scorer, he was able to. When his shot wasn’t falling, he was able to set up his teammates and generate good looks for others. Sometimes he was able to make shots and distribute, which is when Alabama was at its best. This was especially true in the NCAA Tournament, where his game really started to get the attention of NBA scouts as he proved to be the best version of himself in clutch moments and on the biggest stage. He shot nearly 44% from beyond the arc last season, which is one of his best skills moving forward.
At 6-foot-1, there are certainly limitations to Sears’ game on both ends, but he’s always found ways to overcome the lack of height. He’s consistently brought his game to a new level every time the competition has elevated, from high school to his first two college seasons at Ohio University to the last two at Alabama — he’s always been the type of player who adapts and develops. This provides much promise as his next step will be adjusting to the NBA.
Sears is a good rebounder for his position and size, which further quantifies the edge that he plays with. He has a nose for the ball and always plays with intensity and effort. Over his collegiate career, he has played numerous roles and has succeeded. As such, he should be the type of player who has a chance to make an impact no matter what is asked of him.
The former three-star recruit has come a long way in his career, but has built a quality resume. Next, he’ll look to impress NBA teams and hope to hear his name called on draft night.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
