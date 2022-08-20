NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas’ Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh

Wing | Arkansas

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.30

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

As an overall prospect, Walsh has the potential to be one of the most versatile players in the upcoming draft. He’s got the skills and intangibles to do nearly everything effectively. If he’s able to improve in just a few areas, he’ll be one of those players that can impact the game in any way.

Walsh is currently more of a stretch four, but we project he’ll be a wing longer term. For now, being a combo forward isn’t a bad place to be.

A disruptive defender, the five-star prospect has a 7-foot-3 wingspan which allows him to effectually guard three to four positions. As a whole, that side of the floor is a real strength for him.

Walsh will be playing at Arkansas on one of the best young rosters in the country this season. There’s two players outside of Walsh in Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black that have legitimate lottery upside. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the college level with expectations of a championship push.

On the offensive end, Walsh is best in transition where he can play above the rim. Given the type of defender he is, the 6-foot-7 wing is often running the break.

While Walsh has a smooth jumper with a high release and good mechanics, he’s got a long way to go as a shooter. The shot looks good, but doesn’t fall at efficient rate from deep. Shooting consistency is where he needs to improve most leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

The incoming freshman is a great free throw shooter, which is promising as it relates to his 3-point shot long-term.

Walsh is a good slasher and is comfortable operating in the post. If he’s got an undersized defender on him, he’s able to be effective in utilizing his size to get a bucket. He has a high IQ and is a good passer for his position, but does have moments in which he turns the ball over at a high rate. Walsh also projects to be a quality rebounder for a perimeter oriented player.

He's an energy guy that can truly impact the momentum of a game.

Overall, he projects to be one of the best two-way players in the country next season. As a senior at Link Academy, he led the team to the finals of the GEICO Nationals, playing alongside another first-round talent in Julian Phillips (Tennessee).

The Texas native often flirted with double-doubles on the EYBL circuit. If he can generate that level of production at Arkansas and play the defense he’s capable of, Walsh could be a huge riser.

Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

