NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Karter Knox
Player Info
Karter Knox
Wing | Arkansas
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 225 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.10
Prospect Profile
A dynamic wing with star-level scoring upside, Knox has the tools to be a primary offensive option on the perimeter. At 6-foot-6 with three-level shotmaking abilities, he’s a tough cover for any defense.
While Knox is already equipped with a frame ready for the highest level of competition, he still projects to get even stronger in the coming years. Combine that with the athleticism and explosiveness that he brings to the court and it’s easy to see why he has tremendous upside at the NBA level.
When Knox has the ball in his hands, he’s a proven self-creator. When he wants to get to the paint, he drives with physicality and power. From there, he often finishes above the rim with authority, but also has good touch. When the defense does shut down his drive, the Arkansas freshman has a very good mid-range package of moves. He has no problem making advanced shots in that range, rising over his defender with the ability to change speed and direction, but also can convert while fading away. From beyond the arc, Knox is still refining his 3-point shot, but once he gets that down consistently he will be even more lethal on the offensive end.
Especially late in games, Knox becomes an alpha. Even then, he does have passing chops and can find the right teammate when opposing defenses scheme against him or double on a possession. When his team needs to generate points late in games, Knox already looks like a pro. He has the poise and confidence to make the biggest of shots.
As a defender, Knox’s athleticism, size and length will allow him to guard several positions. Defending off-ball guards and wings should be no problem, but depending on how his game rounds out could also take on point guards and smaller frontcourt players situationally at times. He isn’t the quickest player, but his physicality and size will be enough to be effective on the defensive side of the ball.
The younger brother of former lottery pick Kevin Knox, the incoming freshman will have a chance to be a one-and-done college player himself. Knox will play under John Calipari, just like his older brother but at Arkansas instead of Kentucky. Knox spent time at Overtime Elite before making the college leap, which has proven to be a successful program for future NBA athletes. In the last two drafts alone, several OTE alumni have gone in the lottery — and as high as No. 2 overall.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.