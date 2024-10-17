NBA Draft Scouting Report: Baylor's Norchad Omier
Player Info
Norchad Omier
Forward | Baylor
2025 Draft Age: 23.83
Prospect Profile
Starting his career at Arkansas State, Omier then transferred to Miami for two seasons and is now at Baylor for his fifth collegiate campaign. He boasts an NBA-ready frame, great motor and a strong build. The Bears forward plays with physicality on both ends, doing most of his most impactful work in the paint.
Omier is known for doing the little things that don’t always show up on the box score, but do impact winning. When watching him play, he tends to make the right play at the right time and is unselfish. He’s a phenomenal rebounder and a double-double machine. Omier positionally is a tweener forward given he doesn’t have great height for a power forward, but lacks some of the perimeter skills to be a true wing. It will be interesting how he’s viewed by NBA personnel and how he fits into a system at the next level. As of today, Omier isn’t a great jump shooter but has shown improvement. While he did knock down just over 35% of his triples last season, it was on fairly low volume and was streaky. That should be something he looks to change the narrative on this season as he works to become a reliable 3-point shot. Improving as a perimeter scorer would be big for opening up his offensive game. Omier is a solid free throw shooter and has improved at the stripe every season from an efficiency standpoint.
Omier’s physical tools really differentiate him on the defensive end, where he is great at holding his own against taller players due to his strength and base. He doesn’t quite have the footwork or agility to guard well in space, but has shown the ability to force turnovers and block shots. This is the side of the floor in which he is most impressive.
Given he’s a fifth-year college player, Omier is older than many prospects in this upcoming draft class. The Nicaraguan prospect entered the draft last cycle, but ultimately decided to withdraw and come back to school. He’s a decorated college player who has made an all-conference team in all four of his college seasons, including a Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honor at Arkansas State.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
