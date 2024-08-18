NBA Draft Scouting Report: France's Noa Essengue
Player Info
Noa Essengue
Forward | France
Height: 6'9” | Weight: 195 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.50
Prospect Profile
Although he is just scratching the surface of his potential, Essengue is a fascinating prospect who stands at 6-foot-9 with incredible fluidity. At the NBA level, he should be able to play in either forward spot, boasting a diverse skillset that will allow him to slot into nearly any lineup.
The French prospect can handle the ball well for his size, but sometimes gets caught up trying to do too much on his own. The natural ability to handle is there, but the processing and decision-making needs to improve, especially as it relates to finding teammates while handling on the move. Even then, Essengue is still a good positional passer despite being turnover-prone at times. None of these things are all that concerning given his age and the level of competition he plays against, especially since he’s such a tall player who is still developing.
Essengue is a strong finisher when he gets to the rim cleanly, but his wiry frame often gets him bumped off his spot too easily. Absorbing contact and finishing in traffic will be something he should naturally improve on as his frame fills out. He isn’t a great perimeter shooter today — which is a huge swing skill for the young teenager — but he does have mechanics that allow him to get shots off quickly and effectively over defenders. The shot simply doesn’t drop at a high rate as of today, which is a concern with him right now. Essengue is also a poor free throw shooter, despite the fluid form. He just isn’t a good shooter today, so proving to teams he can evolve into the future will be important for his draft stock. It could be a confidence issue, as shooting consistency and effectiveness is very much mental.
When the game speeds up, Essengue thrives and he can leverage his tools even better. He can initiate in fast break situations and push the pace after grabbing a rebound. It will really come down to his ability to enhance his halfcourt offensive game at the next level.
Essengue’s defensive versatility is a positive, as he can guard both on the perimeter and in the paint. Especially as he gets stronger naturally as he gets older, his ability to defend several positions will become even more valuable. Essengue is extremely mobile and changes direction well when guarding at the point of attack. He’s disruptive off-ball and makes plays using his size. Essengue can switch onto a ball handler in pick-and-roll action and hold his own since he moves well laterally and has good footwork. He just lacks the strength and frame today to really round out his defensive upside, especially in the paint.
The French forward is one of the youngest players in this entire draft class, not turning 19 until December of the 2025-26 season. With how much upside he has, teams could swing for the fences and buy into his long-term potential. He has the archetype of a player who can thrive in the modern NBA and will be one of the most interesting international names to keep an eye on this season.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
