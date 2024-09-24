NBA Draft Scouting Report: Israel's Ben Saraf
Player Info
Ben Saraf
Guard | Israel
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.20
Prospect Profile
Saraf is a dynamic guard/wing who brings a lot to the table on both ends. Not only does he boast good positional size and natural tools, but his feel for the game is also very impressive. He plays with more craft than he does explosiveness, making him a unique jumbo playmaker.
When the ball is in Saraf’s hands, good things generally happen. He has the ability to make plays for himself or others with his quality scoring package and connective upside as a passer. He often looks like a lead guard when he’s setting up teammates for open looks, but is the size of a wing. The 6-foot-6 prospect can finish well with both hands near the rim and also has soft touch in the midrange.
One area he will need to improve upon is finding ways to impact the game when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Emerging as a threat off-ball in more of a complimentary role will be key for his transition to the NBA. He also needs to improve as a 3-point shooter.
On the defensive end, Saraf leverages his high IQ and ability to process the game to generate turnovers. He’s a disruptive defender with the length to jump passing lanes and a good foundational skillset to enhance a team’s defense. He isn’t the quickest or most explosive athlete, but combats that with how he plays on that end. He provides defensive versatility given he can guard up to three positions.
A highly talented Israeli prospect, Saraf has the chance to be one of the most versatile players in this entire draft class. Especially with how quickly his draft stock is rising, he will become a more commonly discussed name as June’s event continues to inch closer. Saraf has proven he’s a productive player in a variety of high-level settings around the world, which only further enhances his case as an NBA prospect.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
