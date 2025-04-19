NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas State's David N'Guessan

Scouting Report: David N'Guessan

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

David N'Guessan

Forward | Kansas State

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 220 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 25.04

David N'Guessan
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David N'Guessan (1) shoots a free throw against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon.....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles