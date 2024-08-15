NBA Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina's Ian Jackson
Player Info
Ian Jackson
Guard | North Carolina
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.35
Prospect Profile
At 6-foot-4, Jackson doesn’t have elite size but makes up for it with his athleticism and length. The UNC prospect is a highly confident player, natural leader and alpha on the court. Jackson is a two-way talent and a walking highlight reel when he’s on the floor.
As of today, he is best when putting pressure on the rim. While it’s easy to be optimistic about his perimeter jumper long-term, that’s still part of his game that’s developing. But at the rim and in the midrange, Jackson is a dynamic scorer who can convert on shots with a high level of difficulty. When he gets into the paint, Jackson can finish with power or finesse which makes him so difficult to defend at the rim. Although he’s best with the ball in his hands today, his ultimate ceiling may only be hit if he either develops more lead guard skills or finds ways to thrive more off-ball. At times his shot selection can be poor, but that’s an area of his game that he’s shown improvement on.
On the defensive end, Jackson’s competitive edge comes out strong. He plays with tremendous intensity and effort, known for energizing his teammates and catalyzing his squad’s defensive upside. He likes to take on the opposing team’s best scorer and ensure their life is difficult all night. Furthermore, he’s proven to be effective in defending off-ball with his ability to jump passing lanes and distort opposing offensive sets. Jackson covers ground extremely quickly and is the type of defender who appears to be all over the place.
Overall, Jackson is a charismatic player with a contagious energy that sparks his teammates. Combine those intangible traits with his on-court skillset, and it’s no surprise that the former five-star recruit has one-and-done potential. His athleticism and defensive upside alone are enough to see a pathway to him thriving at the NBA level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
