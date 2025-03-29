NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Purdue's Braden Smith

Scouting Report: Braden Smith

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after a basket during the first half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after a basket during the first half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Braden Smith

Guard | Purdue

Height: 6'0” | Weight: 175 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 21.92

Braden Smith
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after a Boilermakers basket against the High Point Panthers during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon.....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles