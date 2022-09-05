NBA Draft Scouting Report: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram

Harrison Ingram

Wing | Stanford

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.56

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

One of the best returning college basketball players in the country, Ingram could be a draft riser this season at Stanford. He withdrew from 2022 NBA Draft to come back and play his sophomore season following Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Ingram is a point forward that is a fantastic passer for his size. He’s a smart player that can generate assists in a variety of ways. Whether it’s out of the post or passing on the move, the 6-foot-7 sophomore is great at finding teammates spotting up or cutting.

As the ball handler in the pick-and-roll, Ingram is extremely effective. He does need to improve as a scorer in those situations, but is proven as a passer. He’s extremely patient and overall has great feel as a facilitator relative to his size.

As good of a passer as Ingram is, he does need to be more assertive. He often looks to pass first in situations he would he better suited to score. That natural aggressiveness could come this season with more experience, but it’s also likely due to a lack of confidence as a shooter.

At this point, Ingram simply isn’t a good shooter. He has a lot of work to do as a scorer, and just isn’t efficient on that end. Last season he shot just above 30% from beyond the arc, just below 45% on 2-pointers and just below 40% overall from the field.

Ingram’s shot release is fairly quick, but he gets very little elevation on his jumper. The improvement of his shot will directly impact where he’s drafted after this season.

Outside of shooting, he’s a crafty scorer off the dribble, but not a great finisher. He often does make dribble moves without purpose and needs to be more decisive with his movements. He’s known for picking up his dribble too early when driving which gets him in trouble.

When the ball isn’t in his hands, Ingram moves well within the flow of the offense. He’s good at getting to his spots and can create mismatches when catching in the post. He uses his NBA ready frame and weight to his advantage. Ingram is also a great rebounder for being a perimeter player.

Defensively, Ingram has a lot of upside. As a freshman he averaged nearly a steal per game. He’s not an elite defender today, but has the tools to end up being solid on that end. He boasts a 7-foot wingspan and is a smart defender that’s great in help situations. He can guard up to three positions well.

While he’s not a great shot blocker, he has proven to be solid at altering shots. The versatility to defend the perimeter as well as smaller fours in the post is promising.

What limits Ingram is that he’s not the best athlete. He lacks explosiveness and pop on both ends. Additionally, he needs to get better using both hands effectively.

If the shot improves, Ingram should be a first rounder without question. A point forward with defensive tools and the ability to knock down triples is hard to pass up.

The former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American didn’t end up being the one-and-done player we thought he’d be, but another season at the college level could end up being a great move for him. Ingram was in the first-round conversation some last season, will look to solidify that as a sophomore at Stanford.

Late First-Round or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

