NBA Draft Scouting Report: TCU’s Mike Miles

Mike Miles

Guard | TCU

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.83

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Miles opted to return to school for his junior year. This season at TCU, he’ll look to refine his skillset to prove he’s worth a selection next year’s draft.

Although he’ll end up playing three college seasons before the 2023 NBA Draft, Miles isn’t old relative to experience. He‘ll still be 20 on draft night which does play in his favor all things considered.

An offensive-minded combo guard, Miles has proven he can generate points. The major downfall with him is size. He’s extremely small for a modern NBA guard which does limit his abilities on both ends of the floor.

The offensive game for Miles is impressive. He’s a microwave scorer that loves to have the ball in his in big moments. In most of TCU’s games last season, he led the team in scoring.

As good as the scoring is, it is inconsistent at times. Miles can certainly score in bunches, but also can go cold too often.

The 20-year-old is a good overall playmaker and in general good things happen when he facilitates the offense. He was also one of the better passing guards in the conference last season and produced quality assist numbers.

Continuing to prove he can be impactful without scoring will be key for his draft stock in the upcoming season.

For his size, Miles also isn’t a bad defender. He’s got limited upside since he can only guard two positions, but he’s definitely not a liability in most situations.

In what’s a talented conference, Miles made 2021-22 All-Big 12 Second Team. He’ll be the focal points of the roster in the upcoming season and has a lot to prove.

Most guards of his size and age don’t go in the first round, but it’s not out of the question if he has a dominant season.

Outside of college ball, Miles represented the United States at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, playing alongside guys like Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey. He even had a solid performance in the championship game against Victor Wembanyama and France.

A former four-star from Lancaster High School in Dallas area, Miles certainly has limitations but is worth a look in the upcoming draft.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.