Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: TCU’s Mike Miles

Scouting Report: Mike Miles

Mike Miles

Guard | TCU

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.83

Mike Miles, TCU, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Miles opted to return to school for his junior year. This season at TCU, he’ll look to refine his skillset to prove he’s worth a selection next year’s draft.

Although he’ll end up playing three college seasons before the 2023 NBA Draft, Miles isn’t old relative to experience. He‘ll still be 20 on draft night which does play in his favor all things considered.

An offensive-minded combo guard, Miles has proven he can generate points. The major downfall with him is size. He’s extremely small for a modern NBA guard which does limit his abilities on both ends of the floor.

The offensive game for Miles is impressive. He’s a microwave scorer that loves to have the ball in his in big moments. In most of TCU’s games last season, he led the team in scoring.

As good as the scoring is, it is inconsistent at times. Miles can certainly score in bunches, but also can go cold too often.

The 20-year-old is a good overall playmaker and in general good things happen when he facilitates the offense. He was also one of the better passing guards in the conference last season and produced quality assist numbers.

Continuing to prove he can be impactful without scoring will be key for his draft stock in the upcoming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For his size, Miles also isn’t a bad defender. He’s got limited upside since he can only guard two positions, but he’s definitely not a liability in most situations.

In what’s a talented conference, Miles made 2021-22 All-Big 12 Second Team. He’ll be the focal points of the roster in the upcoming season and has a lot to prove.

Most guards of his size and age don’t go in the first round, but it’s not out of the question if he has a dominant season.

Outside of college ball, Miles represented the United States at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, playing alongside guys like Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey. He even had a solid performance in the championship game against Victor Wembanyama and France.

A former four-star from Lancaster High School in Dallas area, Miles certainly has limitations but is worth a look in the upcoming draft.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

James Harden, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Philadelphia 76ers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: San Antonio Spurs

By Derek Parker
Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder
Newsfeed

Official: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss 2022-23 Season

By Draft Digest Staff
Kris Murray, Iowa, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Iowa's Kris Murray

By Draft Digest Staff
Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder
Newsfeed

Report: Chet Holmgren Potentially Suffers Ligament Damage in Foot

By Derek Parker
Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Chicago Bulls

By Morten Stig Jensen
Yohan Traore, Auburn, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Auburn's Yohan Traore

By Draft Digest Staff
Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Trail Blazers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff