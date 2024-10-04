11-Year NBA Veteran Calls for Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant Reunion on Suns
Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is entering his eighth season in the league, but he has only played in six of those. Missing his entire first season due to injury, Simons won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Simmons was selected first overall in the 2016 NBA draft by Philadelphia. Traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden in 2022, Simmons has appeared in just 57 games since that deal.
Not only has Simmons rarely been available for Brooklyn, but his offensive production is a fraction of what it once was. In 57 games for the Nets, Simmons has averaged just 6.7 points, but has added 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
During a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas called for a reunion between Simmons and Kevin Durant. The duo played together in Brooklyn, but Arenas wants to see them join forces in Phoenix.
“Let's say Ben Simmons is averaging 14/8/8 and they gotta trade him,” Arenas said. “He automatically heightens any team he goes to. Because one, you're getting an All-NBA defensive player. So your defense changes overnight. The Phoenix Suns. You're thinking about teams that he can just f—king automatically change the roster.”
Arenas added, “There's gonna be a West Coast team that is gonna benefit if Ben Simmons is playing Ben Simmons basketball. They can move pieces, get some young s—t in there, and now you just inherited a defensive player and someone who is willing to pass the ball. Now you’re talking about a KD-Ben Simmons pick and roll.”
Still just 28 years old, there is hope in Brooklyn that Simmons can return to form. A two-time All-Defensive guard, Simmons still has high value on that end when healthy.
