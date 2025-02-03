New Update on Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
The Jimmy Butler trade saga has been arguably the most overly dramatic one of the NBA Trade Deadline season.
The Miami Heat star reportedly started his claims by stating he wanted to go to any team besides the Miami Heat, to excluding the Grizzlies, to excluding the Pelicans, and now excluding the Warriors. Even though Butler did not want to be traded to Memphis, there had been numerous reports that the Grizzlies were still interested.
According to the latest report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Miami Heat asked for the Grizzlies' young players, which Memphis declined.
"The Grizzlies, for example, have held exploratory talks with Miami about Butler, but those interactions haven’t gone far," Amick said. "According to league sources, the Heat asked about Memphis’ young players, which the Grizzlies rebuffed."
Not only that, but Amick revealed that Memphis has reportedly not even made an official offer for Butler. Memphis would not be able to send anything to Miami that would suddenly turn them into contenders, but Amick stated that Memphis could help Miami accomplish their goal of opening up cap room in 2026.
Memphis hasn’t made an official offer for Butler and is hesitant to part with any of its promising youth or draft picks of consequence, league sources said. A hypothetical Butler package would include matching salaries and not much more," Amick said.
In all likelihood, the Memphis Grizzlies don't necessarily need Jimmy Butler. They're currently the second seed in the Western Conference and are already a fantastic team. Their current roster deserves the opportunity to contend with what they have.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets