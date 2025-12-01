As Ja Morant returns nears, Grizzlies have intriguing December schedule
The Memphis Grizzlies have a dozen games on the docket before the end of the calendar year, where they will hope to move up the Western Conference standings.
Here's a look at what to expect from the Grizzlies going into the home stretch before 2026 chimes in.
Dec. 2 at San Antonio Spurs
This is the second meeting of the season between the Grizzlies and Spurs. San Antonio beat Memphis 111-101 on Nov. 18.
Dec. 5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The Grizzlies get another crack at the Clippers after beating them in the NBA Cup in Los Angeles.
Dec. 7 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
It's the first meeting of the season between the Blazers and Grizzlies, two teams that are currently fighting for a spot in the Play-In tournament.
Dec. 12 vs. Utah Jazz
In the first of two games recently given to the team after not qualifying for the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the Grizzlies host the Jazz to finish off a three-game homestand.
Dec. 15 at Los Angeles Clippers
The Grizzlies and Clippers play their third game in less than a month, this time back in Los Angeles.
Dec. 17 at Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves provide a big challenge for the Grizzlies in the middle of the month.
Dec. 20 vs. Washington Wizards
The Grizzlies have a chance to pull out a much-needed win against the NBA-worst Wizards.
Dec. 22 at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Grizzlies schedule gets some balance after the Wizards game by playing the best team in the NBA in the Thunder.
Dec. 23 at Utah Jazz
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies face a tricky matchup against the Jazz.
Dec. 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Grizzlies return home to play the Bucks in Giannis Antetokounmpo's lone trip to Memphis this season.
Dec. 28 at Washington Wizards
The Grizzlies get a chance to complete the season series against the Wizards in the nation's capital.
Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Grizzlies close out the month of December and the 2025 calendar year with a home matchup against Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers.
