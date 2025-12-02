The Memphis Grizzlies are on a three-game winning streak and are surviving a stretch without their star player Ja Morant. Much in thanks to Zach Edey, rookie first round pick Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and many others.

With the schedule lightening up in December, it's time to take a look at where the Grizzlies stand in the West and see how far they can climb as they sit just 3.5 games back of the six seeded Timberwolves and are two games ahead of the 11th seeded Jazz.

The Grizzlies are better than those below them and still seem locked into at least a play-in appearance, behind them lie the Blazers, Jazz, Mavericks, Clippers, Kings, and Pelicans.

So, it's time to look up. With an engaged Morant on the bench and his return looming, where can the Grizzlies land and how can they keep winning?

Ahead of the Grizzlies lie the Warriors, Suns, and Wolves.

Their upcoming schedule?

Dec. 2 at San Antonio Spurs



Dec. 5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Dec. 7 vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Dec. 12 vs. Utah Jazz



Dec. 15 at Los Angeles Clippers



Dec. 17 at Minnesota Timberwolves



Dec. 20 vs. Washington Wizards



Dec. 22 at Oklahoma City Thunder



Dec. 23 at Utah Jazz



Dec. 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Dec. 28 at Washington Wizards



Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

There is only one game here where the Grizzlies are clearly outmatched (Oklahoma City) and the Grizzlies are getting healthy, have found a groove, and are arguably the NBA's best sub .500 team.

Winners of 5 of their last 6, Memphis has a lot to be happy about but must focus on one game at a time and continue their ascension up the Western Conference ladder.

Jaylen Wells in the Grizzlies Last 6 Games :



- 16.2 PPG

- 54.5% FG (9.2 FGA)

- 50.0% 3PT (5.0 3PA)

- 3.8 RPG

- 2.2 APG

- +70 +/-



The Grizzlies are 5-1 during this span.



The hard work never stopped and it’s starting to show…🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U9iDYTzT42 — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) December 1, 2025

The Grizzlies success must continue from their 2024 draft class. Zach Edey has been terrific for the Grizzlies, playing like one of the NBA's top big men since his return from injury. After that, Jaylen Wells (mentioned above) who has been incredible in the Grizzlies recent stretch, and lastly, Cam Spencer the 53rd overall pick is making an immense impact, scoring in double digits in 5 straight games, making an impact defensively, and bringing some continuity to the Grizzlies lineups.

Cam Spencer scored in double digits for the 5th straight game tonight… this time in a 115-107 Grizzlies win over the Kings:



16 PTS

6-10 FG

4-5 3-FG

3 AST/4 TO

1 STL

21 MIN pic.twitter.com/tYPUOmYijv — Huskies in the Pros (@HuskyPros) December 1, 2025

It's December, so this is not a sign to scoreboard watch, this is a sign for the Grizzlies to keep doing what's working. Continue to play their defensive brand of basketball, continue the youth movement, and most importantly, get healthy.

Morant has now missed 9 games, and the Grizzlies keep finding ways, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, and Scotty Pippen Jr, have all yet to play.

With all that in mind, a Grizzlies ascension to the middle of the West doesn't seem too far-fetched.