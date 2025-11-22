The Memphis Grizzlies have hit various obstacles to start the season, but things have been slightly worse this year for the Dallas Mavericks, who will be on the second game of a back-to-back when hosting the former on Saturday. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, the taste of consecutive defeats has been somewhat washed away by their 41-point clobbering of the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

They probably won’t have a 42-assist encore, but moving the ball as close to that as possible and limiting the dribble are the right ideas. Despite Dallas’ record, this is probably a difficult game for the Grizzlies because both teams are wildly inaccurate, but the Mavs are far superior on defense. They have the third-ranked coverages in the league and predictable sets won't beat their schemes. One of the best signs a defense is for real is when they give up a low amount of wide-open 3-pointers (17.6), and the hosts are fourth-best in that department.

Here’s what the Grizzlies need to do:

Stopping the rim pressure

The Mavericks are in the top seven in the NBA on drives to paint. Staying in single coverage as long as possible by being attached to the hip of the ball handler is ideal, and if they need to get bailed out, let it be the low man who does it. The Grizzlies must cut down on the open threes they give up as a result of the drive and kick.

One player they’ll need to keep a lid on is Brandon Williams, who has started the last seven games at guard. He is top-17 in the NBA in drives (12.6), counting players who have logged at least 10 games. The Grizzlies will have to play tight off-ball as well so his targets, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, don’t feast at short and long range.

The other player they’ll need to contain is top-pick Cooper Flagg. He’s productive with a lower volume of touches, only averaging 3.3 minutes in time of possession and 3.29 seconds in average second per touch. Fifty-one percent of his shots come in the lane, and he’s nearly automatic at the rim, and a slightly above-average finisher in the non-restricted area.

Get Cedric Coward going

Cedric Coward is fifth among rookies in scoring (14.6) and is quickly turning into one of the best marksmen in the league, nailing 41 percent of his 3-point attempts (4.9). Nearly all of those are off the catch, so his teammates will need to set good screens for him to curl and have a clean pocket. They’ll also need him to be sharp as a helper on defense so they can pounce on Dallas’ turnover problems.

Involving Zach Edey in more actions

The Grizzlies should go back to the Zach Edey screen rolls, maybe running as many as possible with Vince Williams Jr., with whom he has a good connection. Dallas’ frontline is expected to be weaker due to all the injuries, and having a massive 7’4 specimen tearing up the lane is just what they need.

Regardless of when Edey’s fed, he must go all-out on the boards and on defense in the meantime, so the Grizzlies don’t lose potency. Big men have a terrible habit of lowering the RPMs when they don’t get the ball, similar to wide receivers who stop running routes as hard when they get fewer targets.

