ESPN analyst beats the drum for big Memphis trade
Ja Morant is still not available, and won't be for a couple of weeks due to a calf injury.
But his name remains in the news.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN made a case that many have made -- that the Memphis Grizzlies could move their point guard, and the former No. 2 overall pick, because he's not the player he was. Bontemps also anonymously quoted a scout who believes Morant will be moved. The reporter and analyst did not name a specific team or target should the Grizzlies go this direction. But if other teams agree with Bontemps that Morant "is not the same player who electrified the league," then it may be difficult to get the desired value.
Will this happen? Well, the Grizzlies are actually not far out of the Play-in in an oddly top-heavy Western Conference, which has seen the bottom drop out of prior contenders like the Dallas Mavericks and especially the Los Angeles Clippers.
So a case could be made that Memphis should see what it looks like fully healthy first, or at least close, now that Zach Edey has returned. Ty Jerome should soon, and Brandon Clarke is expected to in a few weeks. But even so, is there any chance the Grizzlies could compete in the playoffs with the Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets or Lakers?
So, with the future in mind, this stretch gives the Grizzlies a chance to see what they look like without Morant, and Vince Williams filled in with 15 assists in a 41-point win against Sacramento.
Maybe it's possible that the Grizzlies are intrigued by a more egalitarian approach, and pivot to building more around Edey and Cedric Coward along with Jaren Jackson Jr., whose huge extension may make him a tougher trade candidate than even Morant.
Jackson Jr. is doubtful for Saturday's game in Dallas due to a ankle sprain, but he has generally been more durable than Morant.
All in all, it's fairly clear that the Grizzlies are at a pivot point. They can press forward and with a good run get back into the Play-In picture, and then see how Morant's return plays out. Or they can press the reset button completely. Either way, the speculation will continue until Morant gets back in action, and especially if his struggles continue once he does.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick