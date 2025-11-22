ESPN analyst beats the drum for big Memphis trade

Ja Morant is still not available, and won't be for a couple of weeks due to a calf injury.

But his name remains in the news.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN made a case that many have made -- that the Memphis Grizzlies could move their point guard, and the former No. 2 overall pick, because he's not the player he was. Bontemps also anonymously quoted a scout who believes Morant will be moved. The reporter and analyst did not name a specific team or target should the Grizzlies go this direction. But if other teams agree with Bontemps that Morant "is not the same player who electrified the league," then it may be difficult to get the desired value.

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to explore the trade market for Ja Morant, per @TimBontemps



“Given Morant hasn't improved as a shooter -- he was an abysmal 10-for-60 from 3 before his latest calf injury -- it's easy to see why he's not the same player who electrified the… pic.twitter.com/ARK1hpMGWN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 21, 2025

Will this happen? Well, the Grizzlies are actually not far out of the Play-in in an oddly top-heavy Western Conference, which has seen the bottom drop out of prior contenders like the Dallas Mavericks and especially the Los Angeles Clippers.

So a case could be made that Memphis should see what it looks like fully healthy first, or at least close, now that Zach Edey has returned. Ty Jerome should soon, and Brandon Clarke is expected to in a few weeks. But even so, is there any chance the Grizzlies could compete in the playoffs with the Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets or Lakers?

So, with the future in mind, this stretch gives the Grizzlies a chance to see what they look like without Morant, and Vince Williams filled in with 15 assists in a 41-point win against Sacramento.

Maybe it's possible that the Grizzlies are intrigued by a more egalitarian approach, and pivot to building more around Edey and Cedric Coward along with Jaren Jackson Jr., whose huge extension may make him a tougher trade candidate than even Morant.

Jackson Jr. is doubtful for Saturday's game in Dallas due to a ankle sprain, but he has generally been more durable than Morant.

All in all, it's fairly clear that the Grizzlies are at a pivot point. They can press forward and with a good run get back into the Play-In picture, and then see how Morant's return plays out. Or they can press the reset button completely. Either way, the speculation will continue until Morant gets back in action, and especially if his struggles continue once he does.

