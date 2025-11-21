The Memphis Grizzlies dominated the Sacramento Kings while boasting their best offensive performance of the season.

The @memgrizz set a single-game franchise record with 42 assists in tonight's 137-96 win over the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/b1UcudR8ql — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 21, 2025

The Grizzlies are off to a 5-11 start, but this could be a sign of things to come, Morant is still shelved, and the Grizzlies have yet to play with offseason acquisition Ty Jerome.

The Grizzlies offense was in its flow state against the Kings, led by Santi Aldama's 29-point performance. The Grizzlies produced 56 points in the paint and 22 second chance points while shooting above 50% from the floor. A true domination of Sacramento.

But the assists, limited turnovers (7), and free flowing offense were the story. The Grizzlies were led by Vince Williams Jr. and his 15 assists, cashing in with 6 to Aldama (17 points) and 4 to Zach Edey (9 points). But Williams wasn't the only one dishing out clean looks, Kentavious Caldwell Pope had 7 of his own with 0 turnovers, and Cam Spencer had 6 while also not turning the ball over.

After finishing with a career high 15 assists, Vince Williams had some jokes post-game-

Vince said he was trying for 20 assists (was looking at Jaylen Wells when he said somebody didn't want to shoot the ball 😂) https://t.co/ibzd6iwD4e pic.twitter.com/wOc4PTUMoP — Parish Sharkey (@DaOne_PShark) November 21, 2025

One of the 42 assists was this beautiful pass by rookie Cedric Howard-

Full Court Delivery 🤝 pic.twitter.com/y2TTlgLfOx — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 21, 2025

Now this performance is what the Grizzlies could be, last season their offense ranked 8th is assists per game and 7th in offensive efficiency. The Grizzlies are way better than their record and they are getting healthy.

Stacking performances like the one against Sacramento and getting healthy (Jerome, Morant, Jaren Jackson, and others) are essential for coach Iisalo and the Grizzlies success down the road.

Tuomas Iisalo has brought up the idea of 60 TS% being the target for a shot



This (vs. the Kings) is the third time this season the Memphis Grizzlies as a team have reached the 60 TS% threshold, other two being the Mavs and Knicks games — Adam Pike (@GrizzliesFilm) November 21, 2025

Without their stars, it is essential for the Grizzlies to play this brand of team basketball, the one where the ball is always moving and they limit their turnovers. Limit the opposing teams' possessions and generate clean looks.

This win snapped a 5-game skid for even during this time there have been glimpses of what could be with this team. Zach Edey's impact is clear, Cedric Howard's ceiling is quite high, and now breaking the franchise record for assists.

The Grizzlies will continue to try and survive this stretch without their star and need to replicate the winning formula they produced against the Kings.

Some green shoots for struggling Grizzlies?

Former Grizzlies coach LaRoche consulting with Spoelstra on Heat's thriving offense

Draymond Green drops elite player comparison for Grizzlies rookie