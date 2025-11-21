One player stepping up for Grizzlies could be what the team needs

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 41-point beatdown over the Sacramento Kings was probably a cathartic experience for the team. Despite the quality of the opponent, it was hard to believe that the same squad that lost five in a row could look so devastating. A lot of good happened, and this doesn’t tell the whole story, but Zach Edey showcased how much of a weapon he can be. He needs to be this level of player every night, regardless of who is in front of him.

At this stage in his development, that doesn’t mean being a big-time scorer every night, but when he isn’t, being a volume screener, disrupting the lane and being a threat on the boards is mandatory. Particularly on rebounding, he was 21st in the NBA as a rookie in rebounding percentage (17.9) and can be top five in that category if he wants it badly enough. At 7’4, he’s got size that opponents can’t gameplan for if it’s used correctly. His long wingspan makes it hard for opponents to gauge if they have access to the lane as well.

Coach Tuomas lisalo said after Thursday’s win that he was satisfied with Edey and that he’s been a big part of establishing their inside defense, over the last three, despite one victory.

Edey made all seven field goal attempts on Thursday, and they came before halftime. He scored on screen rolls because he’s a massive target, and tallied shots from the dunker spot and 3-point line. Notably, four of those baskets were assisted by Vince Williams Jr., who is now his top assist man this year, with four out of Edey’s 14 shots. He also played nearly 12-second half minutes, while his teammates got their licks in.

Edey has only been in three outings, and his 12.3 points per game is good enough for seventh-most among second-year players. His 60.4 effective field goal percentage is higher than four scorers ahead of him on that list (Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, Ajax Mitchell, Alex Sarr).

One of his next steps in development is becoming a better playmaker for his teammates. Smart squads will collapse on him, and he needs to find the openings quickly so he can be a hub and not just a rim roller. He only averaged 1.8 post-ups last year, taking 0.8 shots per game. Edey’s raised his post-up frequency slightly to 2.7 tries nightly, but he’s not much of a scorer or passer yet in those actions.

The season has been a series of setbacks without much prosperity, as 19.5 percent of it is in the books for Mepmhis. Now that Edey’s ankle has recovered, perhaps he can step up for them by throwing his weight around.

Some green shoots for struggling Grizzlies

Sharing a winning a formula for Morant-less Grizzlies

Former Grizzlies coach LaRoche consulting with Spoelstra on Heat's thriving offense