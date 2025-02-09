Andrew Wiggins Compares Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo to Future Hall of Famers
Andrew Wiggins joins Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the Miami Heat’s newest Big Three.
The former Warriors forward already sees parallels between the All-Stars and two future Hall of Famers he knows extremely well.
“Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green],” Wiggins told reporters Sunday, adding, “There’s similarities with Tyler and Bam.”
That’s lofty praise, especially given Curry and Green’s success in Golden State. The duo own four championships in the past decade, the most recent of which they won alongside Wiggins in 2022.
Golden State is clearly pursuing a fifth title in the Curry era after acquiring disgruntled Heat superstar Jimmy Butler in last week’s five-team, nine-player trade. Butler scored 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the Warriors’ 132-111 comeback victory over the Bulls on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Heat fans are extremely excited about Wiggins’ arrival on a mediocre team. He averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, though his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019.
We’ll see how a Big Three featuring Adebayo, Herro, and Wiggins fares for the 25-25 Heat. Wiggins expects to make his Miami debut Monday against the Celtics.
“Looking forward to getting out there and being one of the older guys and getting it started with them,” Wiggins said.
ROBINSON PRAISES BUTLER
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson spent six seasons playing alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Robinson didn’t need long to realize what made Butler special.
“He’s the only player I’ve seen—or at least the one who does it the most—where his competitive spirit and will are what separate him,” Duncan told the Young Man and the Three podcast.
“You look at his game, and yeah, he has skill,” Robinson continued. “Obviously, he’s got good footwork, he’s athletic, but there’s nothing extraordinary about anything he does other than his competitive spirit and will.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Fans React to Jimmy Butler’s Warriors Debut
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Begins Updating Jimmy Butler Mural After Trade
Heat Fans Concerned for All-Star After Loss to Lowly Nets
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.