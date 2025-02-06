Heat Fans Apologize to Pat Riley After Jimmy Butler Trade
Miami Heat president Pat Riley is back in the fans’ good graces.
The Heat fanbase frequently criticized Riley during his feud with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. With the saga finally over and Butler headed to Golden State, the same fans are changing their tune and praising Riley.
“I’m sorry for doubting you, Pat,” KayRay1994 wrote on Reddit.
KayRay1994 created an entire Pat Riley apology thread, praising the 79-year-old for Wednesday’s blockbuster trade. Miami acquired former All-Star Andrew Wiggins and a top-10 protected first-round pick, among other assets.
“I hope the moves around the NBA the past week show our fans that despite our warts, we have a top tier FO who very clearly know how to come up with a plan and execute it even when adversity hits,” Aggravating-Lack608 commented.
“If you don’t like certain moves we make in the future, fair enough,” they added. “But it’s time to retire the ‘Pat is washed and has no idea what he’s doing’ narrative."
Ice_Dragon3444 apologized for doubting Riley, though they also acknowledged the longtime executive could’ve done things differently during Butler’s six seasons in Miami.
However, they’re more than willing to stay positive.
“He absolutely COOKED this deadline and I am so happy we have a pick because even if its like 14-15 we are one of the best drafting teams in the NBA and in this stacked class I have no doubt that we will find a gem,” they posted.
Conversely, Subject-Coast3331 said they have nothing to apologize for.
“I never criticized and never will,” they said. “In Pat we trust.”
Another user, sum_dude44, made it clear they believe in Riley.
“As a Heat/Fins fan, I might question Riley now & then, but absolutely will give them benefit of the doubt,” they said.
Besides, as sum_dude44 noted, it could always be worse.
“Dolphins [front office] is the antithesis of the Heat & it’s awful...be thankful for the Godfather.”
WIGGINS TO JOIN LEBRON, SHAQ
New Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is about to join a rare club featuring two of the greatest players in league history.
Wiggins will become the fourth No. 1 pick to play for the Heat. He’ll join Shaquille O’Neal (1992), LeBron James (2003), and Greg Oden (2007) in the exclusive group.
The Heat have never selected first in the draft.
The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins first in 2014. However, the team quickly traded him to Minnesota for All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Amusingly, Wiggins and Love are now teammates.
Wiggins’ entry into the small club could bode well for Miami. O’Neal and James each won championships during their Heat tenure.
Additionally, the Heat reached the Finals during Oden’s lone season in Miami. However, the San Antonio Spurs topped the Heat in 2014.
Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
HASLEM SHARES THOUGHTS ON BUTLER TRADE
Count Heat legend Udonis Haslem among those pleased with the Butler trade.
“I have just been waiting to exhale,” Haslem declared on ESPN.
Haslem went one step further describing the last month. Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 and has served three separate suspensions for violating team rules, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice.
“It has been mentally, emotionally, and physically draining in this period of time for everyone,” Haslem said.
“So I am quite happy that we finally got it figured out, and the guys in the locker room can quiet the noise and play with a clear mind.”
Haslem played with Butler from 2019 through 2023. Miami reached the finals twice in that span, losing to the Lakers in 2020 and the Nuggets three years later.
However, Haslem has no lingering resentment towards Butler. He praised his ex-teammate and said the veteran forward is an excellent fit for a Warriors team seeking one more title in the Stephen Curry era.
“I know what Jimmy is firsthand,” Haslem said. “Playoff Jimmy. I know what he brings. He’s definitely gonna take some stress off Steph. … You can go to Jimmy, and he’s gonna be efficient for you.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.