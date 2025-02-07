Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Begins Updating Jimmy Butler Mural After Trade
Jimmy Butler officially departed the Miami Heat this week after a prolonged trade saga.
Butler is also leaving a popular South Florida mural depicting the six-time All-Star and other Heat legends.
Miami artist Kyle Holbrook began updating the Wynwood-based mural Friday. Fans gathered and said goodbye to Butler’s presence on the 50-foot-high artwork.
The Heat dealt Butler to Golden State in a five-team, nine-player trade Wednesday night. Miami added Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Raptors guard Davion Mitchell, and several draft picks.
“Butler, who has graced the mural not once but twice, is making way for a whole squad of fresh faces,” Holbrook said.
“Several new Heat players, recently acquired through trades, as well as standout rookies who have been making waves, will soon take his place.”
Holbrook is also changing Josh Richardson’s section on the mural. Miami sent Richardson to the Detroit Pistons.
“This update ensures that the mural continues to reflect the current Heat roster, keeping Miami’s street art as dynamic as the NBA itself,” Holbrook said.
ROBINSON PRAISES BUTLER
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson spent six seasons playing alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Robinson didn’t need long to realize what made Butler special.
“He’s the only player I’ve seen—or at least the one who does it the most—where his competitive spirit and will are what separate him,” Duncan told the Young Man and the Three podcast.
“You look at his game, and yeah, he has skill,” Robinson continued. “Obviously, he’s got good footwork, he’s athletic, but there’s nothing extraordinary about anything he does other than his competitive spirit and will.”
LOVE HINTS AT NEXT MOVE
Heat big man Kevin Love appears ready to call it quits.
No, the five-time All-Star forward isn’t retiring yet. At least, not to our knowledge.
Instead, Love signaled he’s walking away from his recent social media antics. The sparsely-used veteran spent recent weeks posting memes and movie clips on Instagram, frequently mocking teammates and the lingering Jimmy Butler trade saga.
However, Butler is headed to Golden State. Rather than publicly declare his new target, Love implied he’s done playing stand-up comedian.
“Generational Run,” Love wrote on Instagram, attaching a video of Michael Jordan’s 1993 retirement press conference.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Heat Fans Apologize to Pat Riley After Jimmy Butler Trade
Ranking Jimmy Butler’s Greatest Miami Heat Moments
Miami Heat Fans Celebrate Favorite Jimmy Butler Memories After Trade
NBA Fan Gave Mid-Game Update To Miami Heat Players On Jimmy Butler Trade
MORE HEAT NEWS
Pat Riley Details When Things Went South With Jimmy Butler
Heat’s Kel’El Ware Continues Adventurous Rookie Season by Joining Rare Club
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.