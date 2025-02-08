Heat Fans Concerned for All-Star After Loss to Lowly Nets
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro might be an All-Star, but he’s certainly not safe from criticism.
Heat fans are concerned for Herro following Friday’s surprising 102-86 loss to the lowly Nets. Herro tallied 15 points on an ugly 6-of-22 shooting (2-of-11 from three-point range).
Miami only scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
“He’s totally lost his sense of timing lately and it’s forced him back into some of his worst habits,” Reddit user RansomGoddard said.
Added iliveonramen: “He was patient, made good passes and looked in control at the beginning of the season. He looks like last year right now forcing stuff.”
Brooklyn outscored Miami by 11 points with Herro on the court. That’s an ugly plus-minus, especially when an All-Star point guard plays 38 minutes.
“He’s played every game except 1,” TryingAtFindinMyself noted. “Maybe he’s tired, maybe that groin issue that caused him to miss the 1 game is lingering still? It’s hard to say.”
Herro has already played 49 games after injuries limited him to 40 a year ago. He’s never played more than 70 games in a season, though the pandemic shortened his first two regular seasons.
Herro averages a career-high 35.6 minutes.
TheRatchetTrombone said Herro is “selfishly pressing” amid his slump.
“Seems to be the Tyler of previous years lately,” justpassingby agreed. “I wonder if the All Star nod is making him press.”
ROBINSON PRAISES BUTLER
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson spent six seasons playing alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Robinson didn’t need long to realize what made Butler special.
“He’s the only player I’ve seen—or at least the one who does it the most—where his competitive spirit and will are what separate him,” Duncan told the Young Man and the Three podcast.
“You look at his game, and yeah, he has skill,” Robinson continued. “Obviously, he’s got good footwork, he’s athletic, but there’s nothing extraordinary about anything he does other than his competitive spirit and will.”
WIGGINS TO JOIN LEBRON, SHAQ
New Heat forward Andrew Wiggins will join a rare club featuring two of the greatest players in league history.
Wiggins will become the fourth No. 1 pick to play for the Heat. He’ll join Shaquille O’Neal (1992), LeBron James (2003), and Greg Oden (2007) in the exclusive group.
The Heat have never selected first in the draft.
The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins first in 2014. However, the team quickly traded him to Minnesota for All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Amusingly, Wiggins and Love are now teammates.
Wiggins’ entry into the small club could bode well for Miami. O’Neal and James each won championships during their Heat tenure.
Additionally, the Heat reached the Finals during Oden’s lone season in Miami. However, the San Antonio Spurs topped the Heat in 2014.
