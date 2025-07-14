Inside The Heat

Davion Mitchell Grows In Heat Fan Folklore With Latest Sleeveless Photo

Shandel Richardson

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) in the fourth quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Davion Mitchell is already a legend in the eyes of Miami Heat fans. They love his fight. They love his defensive grit. They love how he exemplifies Heat Culture. Mitchell's fandom reached new heights after his latest post on Instagram.

He posted a photo of himself standing in snowy Engelberg, Switzerland. The kicker was Mitchell was wearing a Heat jersey in the freezing cold.

The caption on the post read: "Peace is not the highest goal in life. It is the most fundamental requirement."

Heat legend Udonis Haslem was among the thousands to "like" the post. One fan commented, "Love it bro." Most were amazed at Mitchell's love for the organization. It is his way of showing appreciation for the opportunity.

That is the reason he decided to re-sign earlier this month. Last week he spoke about how preferred Miami over previous stops with the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors

"Miami is never really tanking," Michell said "... I think Miami is a winning organization."

Mitchell learned that in just a few months. He was acquired in the five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in February. It took Mitchell little time to become a fan favorite. In 30 games, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 31.6 minutes while making 15 starts. His legend is only expect to grow among fans this season.

Shandel Richardson
