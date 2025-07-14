Former Miami Heat Star Recognized Among Top NCAA Stars Since 2000
The Miami Heat have a history of selecting great collegiate players in the draft. Sometimes, these players continue their greatness in the NBA. At other times, these players quickly struggle and can find themselves out of the league rather quickly.
The Athletic recently ranked the top 25 college basketball players of the 21st century. Former Heat star Michael Beasley was ranked at No. 23.
"Another one of the must-see TV guys, Beasley was a dominant scorer and rebounder in his only college season, and still holds the record for most double-doubles by a freshman (28)," the article wrote. "K-State fans loved his brash, cocky attitude: Before the season, he promised the Wildcats would beat perennial Big 12 champ Kansas, and then he backed it up, scoring 25 points in a win over KU in Manhattan."
Beasley was selected by the Heat out of Kansas State with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA draft. With high expectations, Beasley started his career off strong, being named to the All-Rookie First Team. However, despite his efficient play on the court, the Kansas State product faced multiple fines throughout his rookie year due to violations of team policies.
In 2010, the Heat traded Beasley to the Minnesota Timberwolves to clear salary cap space. This move was one step towards opening up room for Miami to sign highly-coveted free agents LeBron James and Chris Bosh along with re-signing Dwyane Wade.
The next few seasons for Beasley were not as impressive as his rookie season. After spending two seasons in Minnesota, Beasley would sign a three-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. His tenure with the team would be cut short as he was waived after he was arrested.
Eventually, Beasley found his way back to Miami for one season in 2013. He would join Miami again, this time on a 10-day contract in 2015. Beasley played in the NBA through 2019 with two stops overseas. His once-promising career quickly derailed due to off-the-court issues. However, there is no denying his collegiate career is one to be remembered.