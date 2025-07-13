Heat's Bam Adebayo, Luka Doncic Living It Up In Greece For Nike Event
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is enjoying every of the summer before getting back to work in preparation for next season. He was spotted living it up at Jordan Brand event that was invite-only. Many stars were in attendance, including Giannis Antekounmpo and Michael Jordan himself.
Among the highlights was Adebayo's interaction with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. A video clip of the two of them has since gone viral on social media.
The video shows Adebayo hanging with former Heat player Quentin Richardson when they spot Doncic, who makes his way over. He is greeted by Richardson saying Doncic is "the MVP of the group." Another clip shows the three of them taking shots at the star-studded event.
Heat forward Jaime Jaquez was considered the steal of the 2023 NBA draft. He was among the top rookies of the class, but it was followed with a sophomore slump. After struggling in Year No. 2, Jaquez is hoping to bounce back.
SPO TALKS JAIME JAQUEZ IMPROVEMENT
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Jaquez needs to go back to what made him a breakout rookie.
"He's a downhill guy," Spoelstra said while speaking with reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. "He's aggressive. He's crafty, he's clever. Now, it's about making the paint-decision reads."
Spoelstra hinted Jaquez may have emphasized the 3-point shot too much. They want him to get back to playing as an energy, intangibles guy while scoring off drives to the basket.
"I don't want it to be his whole game based on whether he's making the three-point shot," Spoelstra said. "That's not him at his best. Him at his best are the plays that are unscripted...Now, he has to make complex decisions when the help is there."
