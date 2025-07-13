Inside The Heat

Tyler Herro-Norman Powell Backcourt Is A Thing For Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are lacking play at point guard entering this season. The hope is they have enough at shooting guard to offset things. Coach Erik Spoelstra recently addressed the possibility of playing guards Tyler Herro and Norman Powell in the backcourt together.

"I think that will work very well," Spoelstra said while talking to reporters at the Summer League in Las Vegas. "They're both very skilled. They both have the ability to be on the ball and they both have proven that they can play off the ball. Norm has done that a lot of his career." 

Powell is coming off a career year of averaging 21.8 points for the Los Angeles Clippers. Last year Herro was selected to play in the NBA All-Star game for the first time. The Heat could become one of the few teams to have two 20-point scorers in the backcourt

That could pose problems for opponents, especially in the Eastern Conference because of teams dealing with injuries. The Milwaukee Bucks released Damian Lillard after a late-season Achilles tear while the Indiana Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton for most of next season due to the same injury.


"As he [Powell] proved the last three years, he also can be a go-to guy, where you put the ball in his hands and he's going to make some things happen for your team," Spoelstra said. "I think they'll really enjoy playing off each other." 

