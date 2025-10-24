Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
The Miami Heat are looking for their first win of the season after a 125-121 loss in Orlando on Wednesday night. They covered the +8.5 spread, but so did the Grizzlies as -4 favorites in their 128-122 win over the Pelicans in Game 1.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home favorites once again tonight.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Heat vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat +2.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +124
- Grizzlies: -148
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Heat vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSE, FDSSUN
- Heat record: 0-1
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
Heat vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Kasparas Jakucionis – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Tyler Herro – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – day-to-day
- Ja Morant – day-to-day
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
Heat vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Davion Mitchell OVER 17.5 Points + Assists (-123)
Davion Mitchell joined the Heat in the middle of last season and instantly saw his usage and production increase. After averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 assists while playing 24.5 minutes per game in Sacramento, he got up to 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game with 31.6 minutes per contest.
Mitchell is the Heat’s starting point guard to begin the season and he showed why on Wednesday night. He put up 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long range, and added 12 assists to boot.
The former ninth overall pick ended last season strong in Miami and is off to a hot start to begin this year. He should be able to get double-digit points (his line is set at 10.5) and at least a handful of assists to cash our prop.
Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
These were two of the more profitable teams when betting the over last season. According to EV Analytics, the Grizzlies went 49-39 (+6.10 units) to the over last season, with the Heat not too far behind at 48-40 (+4.00 units).
Both the Heat and Grizzlies showed why in their season openers.
Miami flew over this high 233.5 total with 246 points in its opener, and Memphis got up to 250 total points in its 128-122 victory.
The buckets should be pouring in on both ends of the court in Memphis on Friday night.
