First-Time NBA All-Star Tyler Herro Knew This Was Coming Years Ago
The Miami Heat might only have one All-Star but at a young age he knew he was special.
Sixth-year guard Tyler Herro continues to grow into a star for the Heat as he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in Thursday on Inside the NBA as a reserve. The league highlighted this as old clips from his first YouTube channel continue to circulate on social media highlighting his raving about his confidence as a child.
In the video, the young Herro says, "I don't miss."
Herro has not missed much from this season. He's averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. He is shooting close to 50 percent, including 40 from the arc.
The Heat sit at .500 as the Jimmy Butler saga is hopefully coming to a close, and the new leaders of the franchise are starting to make a name for themselves. Herro is one of many who will it to a new era.
According to his early social media posts, he's ready for the challenge.
