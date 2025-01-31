Legal Expert Outlines Potential Terry Rozier Scenario Amid Gambling Probe
News broke Thursday about Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier’s potential involvement in an illegal betting scheme.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday a gambling ring bet heavily against Rozier in a 2023 game for the Hornets. Rozier hasn’t been charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.
The game that caught U.S. Integrity’s attention was a 115-96 Hornets loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023.
Rozier totaled five points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 10 minutes. He left with a foot injury and missed the Hornets’ next eight games.
Although the NBA said they conducted their own investigation and found no wrongdoing, Sportico legal expert Michael McCann explained why Rozier isn’t out of the woods yet.
“The feds have subpoena power to compel people to answer questions and share evidence, witnesses make statements under oath,” McCann wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“[P]eople can cut deals to implicate other people along with other ways that make this sports betting probe scarier for Terry Rozier than an NBA investigation,” he continued.
Rozier declined to discuss the betting investigation Friday.
“On advice from counsel, I can’t answer any questions about that matter,” Rozier said. “So, I won’t.”
The WSJ report said the inquiry is “part of a wider government investigation” that already caught former Raptors big man Jontay Porter. The NBA banned Porter for life in 2024 after he allegedly placed 13 bets on NBA games using another person’s account and leaked information about his health to a sports bettor.
Porter pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
