Ex-ESPN Star ‘Not Surprised’ Teams Possibly Reluctant to Add Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is still an impactful defender and capable scorer when he hits the court.
One would think that more teams might show interest in acquiring the disgruntled Heat superstar. Butler requested a trade earlier this month and only has one more year under contract, albeit he owns a $52 million player option he can decline this summer.
Yet, only the Phoenix Suns have reliably and regularly been linked to Butler in recent weeks. Title contenders and playoff hopefuls alike have mostly stayed away from Butler or pushed rumors they’re not interested.
Former ESPN star Rachel Nichols says she’s “not surprised” teams are reluctant to add Butler.
“I don’t know if it’s worth blowing up your relationship with your team, and also your reputation in the NBA … to trade for [Butler],” Nichols said.
Her reasoning? Nichols cited Butler’s feud with the Heat stemming in part from the two sides failing to reach a contract extension.
Nichols estimated Butler has earned over $400 million in career earnings via salary alone. Basketball-Reference values that total at roughly $264 million, while Spotrac listed Butler’s earnings at $312 million.
Whatever the case, Butler has made a significant amount of money in the NBA—and Nichols seemingly has an issue with the six-time All-Star chasing one final max deal.
“If you’ve already got that kind of money in the bank, but a guy who would be willing to do that, I would be reluctant to trade for given all of those other factors,” Nichols argued on Open Floor.
It’s a strange take, even in the player empowerment era. Butler’s career earnings are irrelevant in this conversation because the Heat suspended him three times this month for violating team rules and overall conduct.
Butler’s earned those hundreds of millions because he’s an All-NBA forward who carried the Heat to two NBA Finals. He worked hard in evolving from a rotational player in Chicago to an All-Star and a future Hall of Famer.
Nichols is entitled to feel teams should avoid acquiring Butler given his age or temperament. However, invoking his career earnings and bank account doesn’t make much sense to us.
CARMELO OFFERS BUTLER ADVICE
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony warned Butler his continued bad behavior could keep him in Miami indefinitely.
“They’re gonna Marbury you,” Anthony said. “They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’
“And when they do that, there’s no other team you’re going to.”
Anthony is likely referring to former All-Star guard Stephon Marbury’s beef with the New York Knicks in the late 2000s. Marbury feuded with three separate head coaches over minutes, poor performances, and an ankle surgery the team felt he didn’t need.
The Knicks eventually banned Marbury from all games and practices in December 2008. New York bought him out two months later after the trade deadline, and Marbury subsequently signed with the Boston Celtics.
“Everybody’s looking at you now like you affecting business,” Anthony told Butler. “You are a cancer to the business.
“Not to the team - we know you can hoop, we know you can play - but you are a cancer, you are becoming a cancer to the organization,” Anthony added.
KINGS OUT ON BUTLER
Butler can cross Sacramento off his list of possible places he’ll finish the season.
NBA insider Sam Amick reported Thursday the Kings are not pursuing Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Sacramento is currently weighing whether to trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox within the next week.
The 24-23 Kings are competing for a Play-In spot. Whatever the Kings do, Amick said, will not involve the disgruntled Butler.
“They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer,” Amick wrote.
