Heat Legend Says Pat Riley Refused to Draft Warriors Star
Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green’s ascension from second-round pick to future Hall of Famer is nothing short of incredible.
Now imagine if Green made that journey in a Miami Heat uniform.
Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway spent the early 2010s as a Heat scout. He primarily watched Big 10 games and saw plenty of Green, an all-conference standout at Michigan State.
Hardaway came away so impressed with Green that he pushed Heat president Pat Riley to draft him in 2012.
“I’m like, ‘This is Miami Heat culture right here,’” Hardaway told Green on the latter’s podcast. “I say, ‘Draymond Green is Miami Heat culture. We need to draft him. We need to draft him.
“Dude, he gonna come in, he knows how to play, he gonna play his role, he gonna play defense, he gonna give everybody confidence,” Hardaway added. “This dude can play the game of basketball.’”
The Warriors selected Green 35th. Miami traded the No. 27 pick (and the rights to Mississippi State forward Arnett Moultrie) to the Philadelphia 76ers.
So why didn’t Miami draft Green?
“Pat was like, ‘I don’t want him,’” Hardaway explained. “I said, ‘Why?’ He never gave me a reason.”
Green averages 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 22 games (19 starts) against the Heat.
There’s no guarantee Green would have grown into a four-time All-Star and eight-time All-Defensive selection in Miami. Revisionist history doesn’t work that way.
The same principle applies to any athlete. Would Tom Brady have become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time if the Baltimore Ravens picked him instead of the New England Patriots? What about if the Timberwolves selected Stephen Curry over Ricky Rubio or Jordan Hill?
Nonetheless, Hardaway still wonders what could have been.
“So, every time you came to Miami, Golden State, and y’all beat us, Pat looked at me, and he said, ‘You better not say that,” Hardaway recalled. “And I was like, ‘I told you.’”
BUTLER AGAINST JOINING GRIZZLIES
Based on his recent behavior, you’d think Jimmy Butler would rather be anywhere but the Heat.
That’s not entirely true.
A narrative has emerged in recent weeks that Butler, who requested a trade Jan. 2, does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s despite the Grizzlies entering play Thursday at 31-16 and holding third place in the West.
NBA insider Sam Amick confirmed that rumor Thursday morning.
“It was reported that, and it’s true, that Jimmy [and] his camp has sent word several times to Memphis that he’s not interested in playing for the Grizzlies,” Amick said on NBA Daily.
We’re not sure why Butler is so against joining the Grizzlies. Barring a horrific collapse, the Grizzlies are a lock to make the postseason without worrying about the Play-In Tournament.
Memphis also has an established young core in Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
BUTLER JOKES ABOUT BEING ‘UNEMPLOYED’
It’s easy to forget, given the nonstop drama, but Butler still plays for the Heat.
Butler, currently in the early stages of an indefinite suspension, may not have gotten that memo.
Butler posted a video to his Instagram story Tuesday of him trying to complete a purchase. One problem: his card didn’t work during an attempted contact-free payment.
Someone suggested Butler try inserting his credit card. Another patron thought he heard a smiling Butler say something noteworthy.
“Did you just say that? ‘You are currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work,’ sir?” the patron asks Butler.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility
Jimmy Butler’s Agent Comments After Client’s Latest Suspension
NBA Champion Unsure Why Jimmy Butler Wary of Joining Title Contender
MORE HEAT NEWS
Report: Heat Still Eying Playoffs Amid Jimmy Butler Trade, Suspension Drama
Miami Heat Fans Mock Proposed Stephen Curry Trade
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.