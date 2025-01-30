Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Reveals Kidney Removal Following Cancer Diagnosis
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed he had a portion of one kidney removed in 2023 after doctors found a cancerous mass.
Wade spoke about the “health scare” on his The Why podcast. The three-time NBA champion admitted he put off going to the doctor despite having stomach issues and cramps, among other issues, in late 2023.
Doctors subsequently found a cyst/tumor on his left kidney.
“‘I had a personal decision to make,” Wade recalled, “and what it was was, ‘If this is cancerous … you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread.’”
Wade said he had surgery Dec. 18, 2023. One of his kidneys is only “60 percent.”
Wade’s father previously battled prostate cancer.
“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade said. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life.”
Added Wade: "As a man, you never want your family to see you weak. [You] don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to.”
