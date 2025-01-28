NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
The Miami Heat have reportedly been steadfast in ensuring they get the right return for embattled forward Jimmy Butler.
Now, the Heat sound open to compromising, so long as it means getting Butler far away from the organization.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported the Heat’s price for Butler has dropped. Miami suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month after he walked out of practice.
The Heat previously banished Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight.
“They are willing to do more than when this all started last month,” Windhorst said. “The Heat are trying to get this done.”
Windhorst confirmed the Phoenix Suns and Butler each have mutual interest. However, the Suns need to deal Bradley Beal to make salaries work, and Beal owns a no-trade clause.
The results, Windhorst explained, are twofold. First, teams that potentially viewed themselves as out of the Butler sweepstakes may again attempt to land the six-time All-Star.
Miami could also accept less than they hoped for Butler, who can hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
“I think we might see a team swoop in and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price,” Windhorst said. “A guy who can be the best player in a playoff series at a bargain price.
“I think that’s the phase of this where we’re at,” Windhorst continued, “so if a team pulls that off … this could be a trade that affects the outcome of this season.”
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania added the Heat aren’t wasting any time trying to find a suitor for Butler.
“I’m told the Heat remain engaged with multiple teams on potential Jimmy Butler deals,” Charania reported Monday. “That remain will so over the next week and a half.”
But?
“They have not yet received an offer that matches their asking price,” Charania said.
PERKINS WANTS BUTLER IN MEMPHIS
Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins agrees Butler should join a Western Conference contender. He’s just not sure the Suns are the right team.
Instead, Perkins wants to see Butler trade his Heat threads for a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.
“I feel like this is the best destination for Jimmy Butler,” Perkins said Monday.
There’s one problem. A narrative persists that Butler doesn’t want to play in Memphis. Instead, he wants to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Suns.
Perkins said he’s not sure why Butler wouldn’t want to join a Grizzlies team with an established young core.
“If you think about the core four that they would have—Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jimmy Butler … I might pick the Grizzlies to go to the Finals if Jimmy Butler was on this team,” Perkins declared.
Memphis entered play Tuesday at 31-16, only one game behind Houston for second place in the Western Conference.
COULD BULLS ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES?
Windhorst reported Monday the Chicago Bulls are “absolutely involved” in trade conversations involving Butler.
There’s a catch, though. Although Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17, Windhorst said a reunion isn’t on the table.
“Not that Jimmy Butler would end in Chicago,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective, “But they would get involved in the trade.”
If the Bulls do get involved, they’d do so as a third team to help make salaries work. Windhorst pitched the idea the Bulls could acquire Beal, who has a no-trade clause and a $53.6 million cap hit next season.
Beal also owns a $57.1 million player option for the 2027 season, the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2022.
Windhorst acknowledged he can’t see the Bulls doing that deal.
“Maybe it’s never gonna happen, but it’s been discussed,” Windhorst said.
Co-host Tim Bontemps didn’t hide his opinion.
“I hope they don’t because it’d be one of the dumbest trades ever,” Bontemps argued.
