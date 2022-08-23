Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Explains What It's Like To Date An NBA Player

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry are among the most popular NBA couples.

While life seems good between the two, Henry recently said dating a professional athlete isn't for everyone. During a Q & A on Instagram, she was asked for advice for anyone in a relationship with an NBA player.

Henry wrote: “Aww man buckle up lol this life is not for the weak.”

Henry, an Instagram model, and Herro are expecting their second child after having their first last September. Like most couples, their relationship has ups and downs. Earlier this year, Henry cryptically accused Herro of cheating and unfollowed his Instagram.

Herro, last year's Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA, responded by posting about how happy he was in the relationship.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” Herro said. “Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.”

