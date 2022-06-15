Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Has a Message For His Girlfriend

Herro takes to social media amidst breakup rumors.

Tyler Herro is known for his presence on the court, especially after just winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award. But Herro is also known for his personality off the court, as well as his relationship with Instagram model Katya Elise Henry.

Their relationship has been rocky in the last couple of weeks, though.

There were rumors about the two breaking up because Herro had allegedly been cheating on Henry. Last week, Henry posted a series of messages on her social media accounts, including a cryptic message on her Instagram story. The message read, “If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of loyalty.”

She also previously unfollowed Herro on Instagram and deleted all the pictures of the couple together. As a prevalent social media user, actions like these from Henry indicated that the relationship was over.

However, Herro rebounded after a heartfelt Instagram post wishing Henry a happy 28th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world,” Herro said. “Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.”

Henry responded to the post with a black heart emoji. She has also followed Herro back on social media, so hopefully those rumors are laid to rest and the two will be able to continue their relationship.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

