Report: Inter Miami Could Attempt Miami Heat 'Big 3' Impression With 'MSN' Reunion
The Miami Heat stunned the sports world in 2010 when they partnered three of the NBA’s top players: Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James.
Nearly 15 years later, soccer great Neymar sounds like he has a similar dream in mind.
In a recent interview with CNN at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Neymar said it’d be “incredible” to team up with Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez again. The group previously formed the ‘MSN’ trio on FC Barcelona in the mid-2010s.
“They are my friends,” Neymar said. “We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio.”
Neymar’s contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal expires June 30. Although the 32-year-old said he’s happy in Saudi Arabia, he didn’t rule out a United States-based reunion with his former teammates.
“Football is full of surprises,” he acknowledged.
Inter Miami would be thrilled if it properly followed the Heat’s footsteps. The Big Three of Bosh, James, and Wade reached the NBA Finals every season they were together, winning consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013.
SIMMONS EXPECTS IMMINENT BUTLER TRADE
Lifelong Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons doesn’t expect to worry about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler much longer.
Speaking on the Jan. 5 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said he believes a Butler trade will happen this week. Miami suspended Butler last Friday for conduct detrimental to the team and a trade request.
Simmons predicted the San Antonio Spurs could jump into the Butler trade sweepstakes. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns over the past month.
According to Simmons, the Spurs have +350 odds to acquire Butler. San Antonio is 18-18, and young center Victor Wembanyama has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier young players.
“They don’t have the odds for Houston, but San Antonio would have to jump the Lakers or Houston basically,” Simmons said. “The thinking is Wemby is now a top-seven guy and maybe they make a trade. So we were looking at that for future odds.”
ARENAS BLASTS RILEY
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas ripped Heat president Pat Riley on the Jan. 6 episode of Gil’s Arena, blasting the Hall of Famer for potentially pushing Jimmy Butler out of Miami. The Heat suspended Butler last week for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he requested a trade.
During his three decades in Miami, Riley has added multiple superstars, including Butler, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James. Arenas doesn’t expect many other All-Stars to willingly join the Heat anytime soon.
“Nobody’s coming there,” Arenas said. “You got South Beach in your favor and you treat South Beach like it’s a f---- prison!”
Arenas condemned Riley for believing he’s “bigger” than his players.
“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron!” Arenas yelled. “LeBron leaves [and] the ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes; he gets you to the championship.
“If he tells you ‘bring me one more star,’” Butler added, “[expletive] bring him one more star!”
FORMER HEAT PERSONALITY INVOLVED IN LAWSUIT
Fox Sports media personality Joy Taylor got her start working for a south Florida radio station, providing commentary on the Miami Heat, Dolphins and other local sporting teams.
Now, she is involved in a lawsuit at Fox Sports over workplace misconduct. The lawsuit was filed by Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. It alleges Taylor made racially insensitive comments toward Faraji and had sexual relations with Fox Sports employees to advance her career.
Fox Sports addressed the allegations in a statement to Front Office Sports: “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”
Before going national, Taylor co-hosted The Zaslow and Joy Show on 790 The Ticket. She is the younger sister of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins.
Joy Taylor is a huge fan of the Heat. Last week she debuted a custom-made Heat jacket on the FS1 show "Speak," which also features Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson. The jacket even caught the attention of Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who commented on Taylor's Instagram post with a fire emoji.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
ESPN NBA Insider Shares Most Shocking Part of Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Will Miami Heat Make Changes After Jimmy Butler Trade Saga?
Lawyer Breaks Down Jimmy Butler Suspension, NBPA Grievance
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Insider Accuses Jimmy Butler of Lying During Viral Press Conference
Former Miami Heat Guard Fires Veiled Shot at Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.