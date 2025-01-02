Former Miami Heat Guard Fires Veiled Shot at Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier
Tyler Herro’s emergence as an All-Star-caliber point guard is easily the Miami Heat’s top story amid a frustrating and drama-filled season.
Former Heat guard Carlos Arroyo still doesn’t sound like he’s all aboard the Herro hype train, though.
Although Arroyo didn’t call out Herro by name, he nonetheless fired a veiled shot at both the aspiring All-Star and teammate Terry Rozier. While appearing on the Jan. 1 episode of The OGs podcast, Arroyo made it clear what he feels the Heat must do at the trade deadline.
“We need a point guard, man,” Arroyo said, adding. “Scary Terry [Rozier], he’s amazing, but I think we need a leader at that position.”
Ouch—and we say that with a capital ‘O.’
Arroyo played on seven NBA teams in nine seasons and spent time in Puerto Rico and Europe. He spent time around legends like John Stockton, Karl Malone, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Kevin Garnett. We trust he knows what makes a leader, especially on a team with title hopes.
What we don’t understand is why he seemingly doesn’t feel Herro—or Rozier, but more specifically Herro—is capable of that role.
Herro is arguably already the Heat’s leader; he’s carried the team to a 17-14 record despite the never-ending Jimmy Butler trade saga and a litany of injuries. What Herro might lack in experience—and even then, he’s a 24-year-old in his sixth season—compared to his teammates, he more than makes up for in skill and dedication.
Herro is authentically himself, and he’s earned the respect of his teammates. Rozier and Kevin Love affectionately call him a “cold-ass white boy.” Heat players advocate for him to earn his first All-Star nod.
As for Rozier, the Heat demoted him to the bench in late November. The Heat regularly start Herro at point guard and Duncan Robinson at shooting guard, so we’re not sure why Arroyo invoked Rozier when discussing starting point guards.
Just because Herro shows up to press conferences in sunglasses doesn’t mean he’s not a leader like Chris Paul or Stephen Curry.
Arroyo is entitled to his opinion, and the Heat could use another point guard. Herro’s leadership abilities have nothing to do with that need, though.
