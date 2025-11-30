Keyonte George Listed on Jazz Injury Report vs. Rockets
In this story:
The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets have each unveiled their injury reports for their first of two matchups for a back-to-back in Salt Lake City, where the Jazz have one notable starter in question leading up to tip-off: third-year guard Keyonte George, who's listed as questionable due to an illness.
Here's the injury report for both the Jazz and Rockets:
Utah Jazz Injury Report
OUT - G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)
OUT - F Taylor Hendricks (G League)
OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery)
OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)
OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)
OUT - F John Tonje (two-way, G League)
OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)
OUT - F Cody Williams (G League)
QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (illness)
Houston Rockets Injury Report
OUT - G Fred VanVleet (ACL injury recovery)
OUT - F Tari Eason (right oblique strain)
OUT - F Dorian Finney Smith (left ankle surgery)
OUT - G Isaiah Crawford (two-way, G League)
OUT - F Kevon Harris (two-way, G League)
QUESTIONABLE - C Steven Adams (right ankle tendinopathy)
It's a lengthy list of names for the Jazz, with George being the most notable of the bunch, and could have a chance to log what would be his first absence of the 2025-26 campaign thus far.
George has been a real bright spot for the Jazz's backcourt over the first month-plus of this season so far, averaging a career-high 23.8 points and 7.1 assists. Not having him in the mix vs. Houston would be a big blow to Utah offensively, likely leaving Isaiah Collier as the point guard to start in his place, if forced to miss any time.
The Jazz will also be without a couple of players on assignment in the G League: Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams, along with their three two-way signees. Kevin Love will be sidelined due to rest, but could very likely be gearing up to play the second leg of Utah's back-to-back looming on the other side of this Rockets game.
One name who's not listed on the Jazz's injury report, though, is rookie wing Ace Bailey. The fifth-overall pick was taken out of the game vs. the Sacramento Kings after a knee-to-knee collision with DeMar DeRozan, but that doesn't appear to be anything that'll force him out for any time.
As for the Rockets, a couple of wings will be out of the picture with Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined, but Steven Adams will also be in question due to an ankle injury. If Adams is sidelined, that'll leave this frontcourt even more shorthanded and put a bit more responsibility on the plate of Kevin Durant.
The Jazz and Rockets have an early tip-off at 1 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will be searching for a second-straight win after their latest victory vs. the Kings.
Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.Follow jjaredkoch