Keyonte George Listed on Jazz Injury Report vs. Rockets

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets have each unveiled their injury reports for their first of two matchups for a back-to-back in Salt Lake City, where the Jazz have one notable starter in question leading up to tip-off: third-year guard Keyonte George, who's listed as questionable due to an illness.

Here's the injury report for both the Jazz and Rockets:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)

OUT - F Taylor Hendricks (G League)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery)

OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)

OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT - F John Tonje (two-way, G League)

OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)

OUT - F Cody Williams (G League)

QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (illness)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

OUT - G Fred VanVleet (ACL injury recovery)

OUT - F Tari Eason (right oblique strain)

OUT - F Dorian Finney Smith (left ankle surgery)

OUT - G Isaiah Crawford (two-way, G League)

OUT - F Kevon Harris (two-way, G League)

QUESTIONABLE - C Steven Adams (right ankle tendinopathy)

It's a lengthy list of names for the Jazz, with George being the most notable of the bunch, and could have a chance to log what would be his first absence of the 2025-26 campaign thus far.

George has been a real bright spot for the Jazz's backcourt over the first month-plus of this season so far, averaging a career-high 23.8 points and 7.1 assists. Not having him in the mix vs. Houston would be a big blow to Utah offensively, likely leaving Isaiah Collier as the point guard to start in his place, if forced to miss any time.

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jazz will also be without a couple of players on assignment in the G League: Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams, along with their three two-way signees. Kevin Love will be sidelined due to rest, but could very likely be gearing up to play the second leg of Utah's back-to-back looming on the other side of this Rockets game.

One name who's not listed on the Jazz's injury report, though, is rookie wing Ace Bailey. The fifth-overall pick was taken out of the game vs. the Sacramento Kings after a knee-to-knee collision with DeMar DeRozan, but that doesn't appear to be anything that'll force him out for any time.

As for the Rockets, a couple of wings will be out of the picture with Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined, but Steven Adams will also be in question due to an ankle injury. If Adams is sidelined, that'll leave this frontcourt even more shorthanded and put a bit more responsibility on the plate of Kevin Durant.

The Jazz and Rockets have an early tip-off at 1 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will be searching for a second-straight win after their latest victory vs. the Kings.

